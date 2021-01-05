Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($2.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 887,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.54. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

