Analysts Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.13 Million

Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report $82.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Fastly reported sales of $58.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $290.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $291.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $378.18 million, with estimates ranging from $348.33 million to $394.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

FSLY traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,803. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.47 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $853,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,432.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,373 shares of company stock valued at $43,415,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 676.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,180.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 149,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $2,004,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

