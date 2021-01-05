Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $3.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the highest is $3.25. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HELE traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,630. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

