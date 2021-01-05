Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Okta also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.55.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $12,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $250.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.04. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.