Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post $145.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.95 million and the highest is $156.94 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $100.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $537.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.20 million to $550.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $716.44 million, with estimates ranging from $560.53 million to $842.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,054. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

