Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.26. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.96.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,794,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

