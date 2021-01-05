Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 509,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,240. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,109,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 26.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,398,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 291,129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after buying an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,113,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

