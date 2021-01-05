Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $106.94 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.88.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.