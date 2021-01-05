Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE EME opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.19. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $93.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $1,776,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $1,990,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $534,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.