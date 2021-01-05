Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.45. 27,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.