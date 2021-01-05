Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 35,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,553. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 568,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

