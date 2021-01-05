Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.18. The company had a trading volume of 490,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,011. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.96 and a 200-day moving average of $411.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.