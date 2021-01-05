Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $3.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.84. SYNNEX reported earnings of $4.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $12.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,215.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,867 shares of company stock worth $4,207,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $80.40 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

