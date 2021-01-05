Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Veeco Instruments (VECO)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2020 – Veeco Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Veeco Instruments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/26/2020 – Veeco Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco's process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company's portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company's System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company's original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. "

12/17/2020 – Veeco Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2020 – Veeco Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Veeco Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Veeco Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2020 – Veeco Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

