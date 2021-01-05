Analysts Set Expectations for FLIR Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FLIR Systems in a report released on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 67,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

