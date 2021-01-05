Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Target Price at C$60.73

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.73.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.39. 250,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$41.52 and a 1-year high of C$59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8299997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

