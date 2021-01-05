Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $68.09

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,493 shares of company stock worth $1,284,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,378.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

