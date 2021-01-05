Analysts Set HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Price Target at GBX 1,233.33

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,233.33 ($16.11).

HSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 2,700 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,068 ($13.95) per share, with a total value of £28,836 ($37,674.42). Also, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 2,500 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($34,687.74). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,585,529.

Shares of LON:HSV traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,069 ($13.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,193. HomeServe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,090.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,225.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

