Analysts Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price at $48.88

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 29.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 53.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,785,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

