Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) PT at C$174.67

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$174.67.

IFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$192.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock opened at C$149.75 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$149.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$142.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

