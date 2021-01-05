Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $118.14

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $136.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

