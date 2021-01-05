Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) PT at $69.73

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 84.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

