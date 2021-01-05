Analysts Set Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) PT at $106.00

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE:SNE opened at $100.07 on Friday. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sony by 49.5% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth $3,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.