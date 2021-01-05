Analysts Set TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) PT at $21.00

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

NASDAQ TELA opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.