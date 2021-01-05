Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target at $215.14

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.54. 22,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

