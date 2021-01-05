Analyzing GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GrowMax Resources and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 2 6 4 0 2.17

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $4.17, suggesting a potential downside of 26.28%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -0.69% -0.58% Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99%

Volatility and Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.47, indicating that its share price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$4.91 million N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.34 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -40.36

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Summary

Antero Resources beats GrowMax Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

