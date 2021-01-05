Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $354.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

