Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) rose 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 544,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 341,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.