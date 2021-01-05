Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 105,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 117,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,629 shares during the period. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 9.48% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

