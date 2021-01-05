AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANGO opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.