Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $960.21 million. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of APA opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

