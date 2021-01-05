Apex (CPX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,815.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Apex has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $3,815.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apex has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.