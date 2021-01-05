Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $19.25 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

