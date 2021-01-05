Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

