Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $120.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.68.

Apple stock opened at $129.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

