Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

