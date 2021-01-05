Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00335184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023991 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.