Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $47.30. 560,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 399,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. Analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arch Resources by 163.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,322,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

