Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $74.32 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $74.32 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016814 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00233457 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

