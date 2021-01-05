Ark Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Ark has a market cap of $46.43 million and $1.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,494,692 coins and its circulating supply is 126,273,795 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.