Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Arlo Technologies worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $591.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.79. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

