Artfinity (AT) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $886.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00338235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.