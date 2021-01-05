Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AHT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $126.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

