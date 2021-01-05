Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.10. Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 17,461,051 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25.

About Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.