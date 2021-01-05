Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Up 7.7%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 18,837,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 25,130,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assertio by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

