AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMK. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AMK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 123,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 16,611 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $418,098.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,976. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 253,377 shares during the period. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

