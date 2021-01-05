Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

