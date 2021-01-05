Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,693.15

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $11,693.15 and $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.