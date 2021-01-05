ATLANT Achieves Market Cap of $757,981.02 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a market cap of $757,981.02 and $532.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00331597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00036198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00025130 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.