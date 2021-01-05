Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $208.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.82.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

